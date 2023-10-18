Range Resources Corp (RRC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) is 5.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RRC is 2.12.

The average price recommended by analysts for Range Resources Corp (RRC) is $35.50, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for RRC is 234.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.37% of that float. On October 18, 2023, RRC’s average trading volume was 2.57M shares.

The stock of Range Resources Corp (NYSE: RRC) has increased by 1.06 when compared to last closing price of 35.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Because of uncertainty around demand and supply in the natural gas market, we advise focusing on fundamentally sound companies like RRC, CTRA and LNG.

RRC’s Market Performance

Range Resources Corp (RRC) has experienced a 3.75% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.58% rise in the past month, and a 18.81% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for RRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.88% for RRC stock, with a simple moving average of 25.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRC stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for RRC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RRC in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $32 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRC Trading at 9.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.18% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRC rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.44. In addition, Range Resources Corp saw 41.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRC starting from Spiller Reginal, who sale 1,950 shares at the price of $26.80 back on Jun 15. After this action, Spiller Reginal now owns 16,713 shares of Range Resources Corp, valued at $52,260 using the latest closing price.

Ginn Dori, the SVP, Principal Accting Officer of Range Resources Corp, sale 32,000 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Ginn Dori is holding 250,738 shares at $866,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRC

Equity return is now at value 61.85, with 24.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Range Resources Corp (RRC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.