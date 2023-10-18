PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for PCT is 126.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.77% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of PCT was 2.18M shares.

PCT) stock’s latest price update

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT)’s stock price has increased by 4.69 compared to its previous closing price of 4.90. However, the company has seen a -8.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that PureCycle Technologies is turning plastic waste into purified recycled resin. The company’s first facility is now online supporting a strong growth outlook. PCT stock is speculative and high-risk, but we see room for a rally amid several positive developments and catalysts into 2024.

PCT’s Market Performance

PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a -8.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.34% decline in the past month and a -53.57% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.02% for PCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.30% for PCT stock, with a simple moving average of -33.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for PCT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PCT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PCT Trading at -33.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares sank -18.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCT fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, PureCycle Technologies Inc saw -24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCT starting from Olson Dustin, who sale 1,174 shares at the price of $6.51 back on Dec 04. After this action, Olson Dustin now owns 484,045 shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc, valued at $7,643 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCT

Equity return is now at value -25.73, with -14.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.