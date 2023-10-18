Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME)’s stock price has soared by 10.00 in relation to previous closing price of 7.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Prime Medicine is developing prime editing, a highly precise gene editing technology that offers advantages over traditional CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. Prime editing has shown promising results in human cell lines, including correcting genetic causes of diseases. The company’s lead program is focused on Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD), a rare genetic disorder that affects the immune system.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRME is 0.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRME is $21.71, which is $14.47 above the current price. The public float for PRME is 33.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRME on October 18, 2023 was 363.28K shares.

PRME’s Market Performance

PRME’s stock has seen a -8.66% decrease for the week, with a -35.29% drop in the past month and a -48.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.44% for Prime Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.75% for PRME’s stock, with a -45.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRME stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRME by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRME in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $19 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRME Trading at -31.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.67%, as shares sank -36.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRME fell by -8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.03. In addition, Prime Medicine Inc saw -58.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRME starting from GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., who sale 19,003 shares at the price of $14.97 back on Jun 21. After this action, GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. now owns 0 shares of Prime Medicine Inc, valued at $284,496 using the latest closing price.

GV 2019 GP, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Prime Medicine Inc, sale 37,405 shares at $15.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that GV 2019 GP, L.L.C. is holding 0 shares at $563,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRME

The total capital return value is set at -39.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -68.24, with -56.93 for asset returns.

Based on Prime Medicine Inc (PRME), the company’s capital structure generated 9.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.33. Total debt to assets is 6.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.