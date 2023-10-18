PodcastOne Inc (PODC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PODC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PODC on October 18, 2023 was 106.69K shares.

PODC) stock’s latest price update

PodcastOne Inc (NASDAQ: PODC)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.86 in comparison to its previous close of 2.10, however, the company has experienced a 40.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Podcastone (NASDAQ: PODC ) stock is climbing higher on Wednesday after the company signed a new partnership with Rask AI. This partnership will see Rask AI make use of its artificial intelligence ( AI ) software to convert the content on Podcastone to Spanish.

PODC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.34% for PodcastOne Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.50% for PODC’s stock, with a 14.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PODC Trading at 14.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PODC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.36%, as shares surge +14.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PODC rose by +40.22%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, PodcastOne Inc saw -41.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PODC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.54 for the present operating margin

+17.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for PodcastOne Inc stands at -11.14.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, PodcastOne Inc (PODC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.