Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has seen a -14.38% decrease in the past week, with a -24.28% drop in the past month, and a -34.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for PHAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.52% for PHAT’s stock, with a -18.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for PHAT is also noteworthy at 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PHAT is $21.86, which is $12.69 above than the current price. The public float for PHAT is 25.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.27% of that float. The average trading volume of PHAT on October 18, 2023 was 347.96K shares.

PHAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PHAT) has decreased by -7.28 when compared to last closing price of 9.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-05 that Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a small biopharma firm focused on developing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has recently filed some marketing applications around its primary drug candidate. The company ended the second quarter with just under $250 million in cash and marketable securities, and raised over $140 million via a secondary offering in front of launch activities.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHAT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PHAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PHAT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $28 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHAT Trading at -27.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT fell by -14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -18.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 1,960 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 68,506 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $22,368 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Molly, the CFO and CBO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 2,110 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Henderson Molly is holding 70,466 shares at $27,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value -3489.00, with -77.28 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.