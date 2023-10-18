PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.12 in comparison to its previous close of 10.70, however, the company has experienced a -1.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Prior to September 30, 2023, my Readers mentioned 35 equities in their comments on my articles. Some bad news investments (Rogues) mixed with (mostly) Favorites. Thus, these are ReFa/Ro. Ten analyst-target-estimated TOP-NET-GAIN Re/Fa/Ro: C, ABR, BKH, FRT, MMM, O, T, PFE, PBR.A, and BRSP, averaged 36.1% net gains from reader data collected 10/13/23.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is $11.50, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for PFLT is 57.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFLT on October 18, 2023 was 406.05K shares.

PFLT’s Market Performance

The stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has seen a -1.03% decrease in the past week, with a -1.67% drop in the past month, and a -2.58% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for PFLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.09% for PFLT’s stock, with a -2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFLT Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT fell by -0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.56. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw -3.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.19 for the present operating margin

+74.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.07. Total debt to assets is 54.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.