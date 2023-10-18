Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB)’s stock price has increased by 2.77 compared to its previous closing price of 13.35. However, the company has seen a 2.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-08 that BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $PEB #hotel–Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is $16.13, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for PEB is 118.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PEB on October 18, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

PEB’s Market Performance

PEB stock saw a decrease of 2.46% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -3.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.45% for PEB’s stock, with a -3.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEB stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PEB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PEB in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PEB Trading at -2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares sank -3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEB rose by +2.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.36. In addition, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust saw 2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEB starting from Miller Phillip M., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $14.46 back on Aug 17. After this action, Miller Phillip M. now owns 11,657 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, valued at $144,600 using the latest closing price.

BORTZ JON E, the Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, purchase 8,000 shares at $12.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that BORTZ JON E is holding 1,173,102 shares at $101,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.10 for the present operating margin

+10.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at -6.27. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.56. Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.09 for asset returns.

Based on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), the company’s capital structure generated 91.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.86. Total debt to assets is 44.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.