Ovintiv Inc (OVV) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, OVV stock has gone up by 6.14%, with a monthly gain of 8.27% and a quarterly surge of 23.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Ovintiv Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.71% for OVV stock, with a simple moving average of 21.12% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) is 3.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OVV is 2.76.

The public float for OVV is 224.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On October 18, 2023, OVV’s average trading volume was 3.03M shares.

OVV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ovintiv Inc (NYSE: OVV) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 50.64, but the company has seen a 6.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Ovintiv (OVV) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OVV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for OVV by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for OVV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $44 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OVV Trading at 7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OVV rose by +6.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.27. In addition, Ovintiv Inc saw 0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OVV starting from NANCE STEVEN W, who sale 1,201 shares at the price of $48.65 back on Aug 03. After this action, NANCE STEVEN W now owns 20,929 shares of Ovintiv Inc, valued at $58,429 using the latest closing price.

Zemljak Renee Ellen, the EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of Ovintiv Inc, sale 70,424 shares at $46.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Zemljak Renee Ellen is holding 0 shares at $3,267,674 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.19 for the present operating margin

+4.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ovintiv Inc stands at -109.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.78. Equity return is now at value 44.18, with 19.42 for asset returns.

Based on Ovintiv Inc (OVV), the company’s capital structure generated 208.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.62. Total debt to assets is 55.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 191.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ovintiv Inc (OVV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.