Orchid Island Capital Inc’s (ORC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has gone down by -9.94% for the week, with a -23.81% drop in the past month and a -32.56% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.23% for ORC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.14% for ORC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.41% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) is $17.50, which is $0.33 above the current market price. The public float for ORC is 43.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORC on October 18, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

ORC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE: ORC) has dropped by -2.86 compared to previous close of 7.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that U.S. equity markets remained turbulent while benchmark interest rates retreated as investors weighed shocking geopolitical developments in the Middle East against inflation data showing an energy-driven reacceleration in price pressures. Posting a second week of modest gains following a four-week skid, the S&P 500 advanced 0.5%, but gains remained “top-heavy.” The Mid-Cap 400 and Small-Cap 600 each posted weekly declines.

ORC Trading at -20.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -23.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORC fell by -9.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Orchid Island Capital Inc saw -31.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORC starting from Cauley Robert E, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Oct 13. After this action, Cauley Robert E now owns 112,309 shares of Orchid Island Capital Inc, valued at $111,050 using the latest closing price.

Cauley Robert E, the Chief Executive Officer of Orchid Island Capital Inc, purchase 30,000 shares at $7.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Cauley Robert E is holding 97,309 shares at $235,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1798.73 for the present operating margin

-32.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Orchid Island Capital Inc stands at -2362.89. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return is now at value -7.19, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC), the company’s capital structure generated 769.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.