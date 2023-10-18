Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.13 in relation to its previous close of 27.32. However, the company has experienced a 3.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Solid market presence, niche focus, low property catastrophe exposure in its General Insurance segment and a strong capital position poise Old Republic (ORI) well for growth.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Republic International Corp. (NYSE: ORI) is 10.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ORI is 0.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) is $30.00, which is $0.37 above the current market price. The public float for ORI is 262.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On October 18, 2023, ORI’s average trading volume was 1.65M shares.

ORI’s Market Performance

ORI’s stock has seen a 3.72% increase for the week, with a 0.40% rise in the past month and a 5.90% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for Old Republic International Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.20% for ORI stock, with a simple moving average of 7.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORI stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ORI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ORI in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $27 based on the research report published on May 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ORI Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORI rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.03. In addition, Old Republic International Corp. saw 14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORI starting from ADACHI BARBARA, who purchase 3,620 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Aug 02. After this action, ADACHI BARBARA now owns 5,920 shares of Old Republic International Corp., valued at $100,057 using the latest closing price.

OBERST STEPHEN J, the Executive Vice President of Old Republic International Corp., sale 26,500 shares at $27.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that OBERST STEPHEN J is holding 68,574 shares at $733,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Old Republic International Corp. stands at +8.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Old Republic International Corp. (ORI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.57. Total debt to assets is 8.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Old Republic International Corp. (ORI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.