Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is $10.00, which is $5.67 above the current market price. The public float for OPI is 47.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPI on October 18, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

The stock price of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has surged by 2.33 when compared to previous closing price of 4.72, but the company has seen a 12.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Investors interested in stocks from the REIT and Equity Trust – Residential sector have probably already heard of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) and RPT Realty (RPT). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

OPI’s Market Performance

OPI’s stock has risen by 12.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.58% and a quarterly drop of -43.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Office Properties Income Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.41% for OPI’s stock, with a -49.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at -18.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -16.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI rose by +12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -63.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+41.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), the company’s capital structure generated 176.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.83. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.