Notable Labs Inc (NTBL) Stock Records -55.23% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Notable Labs Inc (NTBL) has seen a -46.58% decrease in the past week, with a -46.58% drop in the past month, and a -55.23% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.86% for NTBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -43.46% for NTBL’s stock, with a -37.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Notable Labs Inc (NTBL) is $175.00, which is -$1.2 below the current market price. The public float for NTBL is 65.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NTBL on October 18, 2023 was 24.75K shares.

NTBL) stock’s latest price update

Notable Labs Inc (NASDAQ: NTBL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -18.50 compared to its previous closing price of 5.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -46.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NTBL Trading at -44.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.46%, as shares sank -44.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTBL fell by -46.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, Notable Labs Inc saw 5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4992.86 for the present operating margin

-76.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Notable Labs Inc stands at -4909.42. The total capital return value is set at -84.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.51. Equity return is now at value -59.52, with -45.61 for asset returns.

Based on Notable Labs Inc (NTBL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -17.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Notable Labs Inc (NTBL) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.