Navigating the Volatility of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s (TNDM) Stock

The stock of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has seen a -4.36% decrease in the past week, with a -15.85% drop in the past month, and a -41.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.57% for TNDM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.56% for TNDM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -43.45% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) by analysts is $40.33, which is $24.01 above the current market price. The public float for TNDM is 64.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.84% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of TNDM was 1.44M shares.

TNDM) stock’s latest price update

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.49 compared to its previous closing price of 17.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (TNDM) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNDM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TNDM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TNDM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TNDM Trading at -22.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -15.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNDM fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.77. In addition, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc saw -58.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNDM starting from McGroddy-Goetz Kathleen, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $21.45 back on Sep 15. After this action, McGroddy-Goetz Kathleen now owns 9,032 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, valued at $21,450 using the latest closing price.

Allen Dick, the Director of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $29.47 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Allen Dick is holding 12,205 shares at $294,687 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.71 for the present operating margin

+50.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc stands at -11.81. The total capital return value is set at -7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.93. Equity return is now at value -57.64, with -22.64 for asset returns.

Based on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 95.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.83. Total debt to assets is 39.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.