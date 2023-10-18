Navigating the Volatility of Castor Maritime Inc’s (CTRM) Stock

In the past week, CTRM stock has gone down by -8.86%, with a monthly gain of 7.72% and a quarterly plunge of -5.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.75% for Castor Maritime Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.39% for CTRM’s stock, with a -19.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CTRM is 94.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRM on October 18, 2023 was 421.79K shares.

CTRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has decreased by -3.36 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-06 that While current dry bulk shipping charter rates are nothing to write home about, leading containership lessors Costamare and Danaos Corporation recently made moves to enter the space. Castor Maritime recently joined Danaos Corporation by taking a significant stake in competitor Eagle Bulk Shipping. I believe shareholders would have been way better off if Castor Maritime had repurchased its own common shares at the current 90%+ discount to net asset value.

CTRM Trading at -2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares surge +9.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4258. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc saw -3.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc stands at +45.23. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value 17.39, with 12.94 for asset returns.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 23.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.