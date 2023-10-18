NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NWG is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NWG is $7.94, which is $1.5 above the current price. The public float for NWG is 4.44B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NWG on October 18, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

NWG) stock’s latest price update

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NYSE: NWG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.41 in relation to its previous close of 5.68. However, the company has experienced a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-06 that Lloyds Banking (LSE:LLOY) and NatWest Group (LSE:NWG) were approached this week about potentially buying some of Metro Bank’s (LSE:MTRO) mortgage book, as the smaller lender looks to fortify its balance sheet. Advisers to the challenger bank contacted its larger rivals about buying around 30% of the mortgage book, Sky News reported overnight.

NWG’s Market Performance

NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen a 1.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.87% decline in the past month and a -15.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for NWG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.30% for NWG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.41% for the last 200 days.

NWG Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, NatWest Group Plc ADR saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group Plc ADR stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 12.96, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 357.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 16.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -60.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NatWest Group Plc ADR (NWG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.