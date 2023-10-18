MPLX LP (MPLX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of MPLX LP (MPLX) has gone up by 3.43% for the week, with a 5.18% rise in the past month and a 5.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 0.99% for MPLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.78% for MPLX’s stock, with a 6.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MPLX is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MPLX is $40.43, which is $3.39 above the current market price. The public float for MPLX is 327.42M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.84% of that float. The average trading volume for MPLX on October 18, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

MPLX) stock’s latest price update

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.24 in comparison to its previous close of 36.31, however, the company has experienced a 3.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Here is how MPLX LP (MPLX) and Phillips 66 (PSX) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPLX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for MPLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MPLX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $40 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MPLX Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.96% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +4.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPLX rose by +3.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.50. In addition, MPLX LP saw 11.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MPLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.52 for the present operating margin

+43.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for MPLX LP stands at +35.41. The total capital return value is set at 13.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 31.91, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on MPLX LP (MPLX), the company’s capital structure generated 152.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.46. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MPLX LP (MPLX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.