Marchex Inc (MCHX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for MCHX is at 2.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MCHX is $3.25, which is $2.0 above the current market price. The public float for MCHX is 35.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume for MCHX on October 18, 2023 was 16.61K shares.

MCHX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marchex Inc (NASDAQ: MCHX) has jumped by 18.11 compared to previous close of 1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-05 that The launch of electric motorbikes in Kenya by Uber (UBER) highlights the company’s environmentally-friendly approach.

MCHX’s Market Performance

Marchex Inc (MCHX) has seen a 11.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.29% gain in the past month and a -26.11% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for MCHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.48% for MCHX’s stock, with a -18.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCHX Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.86%, as shares surge +8.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHX rose by +11.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3515. In addition, Marchex Inc saw -6.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHX starting from ARENDS MICHAEL A, who purchase 125 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 08. After this action, ARENDS MICHAEL A now owns 1,194,129 shares of Marchex Inc, valued at $223 using the latest closing price.

ARENDS MICHAEL A, the Co-CEO of Marchex Inc, purchase 125 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that ARENDS MICHAEL A is holding 1,194,004 shares at $209 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.93 for the present operating margin

+53.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marchex Inc stands at -15.80. The total capital return value is set at -16.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.92. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -21.72 for asset returns.

Based on Marchex Inc (MCHX), the company’s capital structure generated 3.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.58. Total debt to assets is 2.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Marchex Inc (MCHX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.