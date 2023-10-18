Mannkind Corp (MNKD) Stock Experiences -2.53% Monthly Change

The stock of Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has gone down by -0.24% for the week, with a -2.53% drop in the past month and a -4.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.84% for MNKD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for MNKD’s stock, with a -5.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MNKD is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MNKD is $7.25, which is $2.17 above the current price. The public float for MNKD is 258.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MNKD on October 18, 2023 was 2.70M shares.

MNKD) stock’s latest price update

Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD)’s stock price has increased by 3.17 compared to its previous closing price of 4.10. However, the company has seen a -0.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating at upcoming conferences.

Analysts’ Opinion of MNKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MNKD stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for MNKD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MNKD in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $10 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MNKD Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MNKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -0.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MNKD fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.06. In addition, Mannkind Corp saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MNKD starting from Castagna Michael, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.61 back on Oct 02. After this action, Castagna Michael now owns 2,359,147 shares of Mannkind Corp, valued at $46,100 using the latest closing price.

Castagna Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Mannkind Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $4.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Castagna Michael is holding 2,436,039 shares at $46,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MNKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.08 for the present operating margin

+42.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mannkind Corp stands at -87.60. The total capital return value is set at -43.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mannkind Corp (MNKD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.