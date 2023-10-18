Make Informed Decisions with NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock Updates

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has gone up by 3.86% for the week, with a -3.94% drop in the past month and a -16.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for NNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.54% for NNN’s stock, with a -13.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.91x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for NNN REIT Inc (NNN) by analysts is $43.54, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for NNN is 181.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.32% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of NNN was 1.61M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has jumped by 1.19 compared to previous close of 36.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that NNN REIT has dropped to levels seen a decade ago due to rising interest rates and stagnant growth rates. Management is guiding for just over 1% YoY growth for the full-year. NNN faces headwinds from refinancing debt at higher rates alongside pressures to acquisition volumes and cap rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.57. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -20.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.12, with 4.56 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.