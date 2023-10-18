Make Informed Decisions with Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock Updates

The stock of Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen a 1.21% increase in the past week, with a 0.98% gain in the past month, and a -3.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for NTAP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.59% for NTAP’s stock, with a 9.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for NTAP is $80.78, which is $3.86 above the current market price. The public float for NTAP is 208.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.01% of that float. The average trading volume for NTAP on October 18, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.28 in relation to its previous close of 75.95. However, the company has experienced a 1.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Undeniably, the innovation space has been the darling of Wall Street, although shifting sands may prompt a discussion about tech dividend stocks. The tech-centric Nasdaq Composite index gained over 29% since the start of the year, well above the benchmark S&P 500’s performance of under 13% during the same period.

NTAP Trading at 0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares surge +1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +1.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.76. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 28.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 4,500 shares at the price of $76.26 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kurian George now owns 267,636 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $343,180 using the latest closing price.

O’Callahan Elizabeth M, the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 871 shares at $76.20 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that O’Callahan Elizabeth M is holding 11,899 shares at $66,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 158.04, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.