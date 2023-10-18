Make Informed Decisions with Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Stock Updates

In the past week, MFC stock has gone up by 0.32%, with a monthly decline of -4.08% and a quarterly plunge of -3.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Manulife Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for MFC’s stock, with a -2.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC) is above average at 8.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) is $21.00, which is $2.67 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MFC on October 18, 2023 was 3.22M shares.

MFC) stock’s latest price update

Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE: MFC)’s stock price has increased by 0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 18.53. However, the company has seen a 0.32% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-13 that Charles Bobrinskoy, vice chairman and head of the investment group at Ariel Investments, and Frances Donald, Manulife Investment Management global chief economist, join ‘The Exchange’ to discuss consumer depletion of excess savings, geopolitical risks dampening the likelihood of further Fed rate hikes, and more.

MFC Trading at -0.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.42. In addition, Manulife Financial Corp. saw 4.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corp. stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.