Macerich Co. (MAC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MAC is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Macerich Co. (MAC) is $11.83, which is $0.78 above the current market price. The public float for MAC is 213.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.23% of that float. On October 18, 2023, MAC’s average trading volume was 1.55M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

MAC) stock’s latest price update

Macerich Co. (NYSE: MAC)’s stock price has soared by 2.45 in relation to previous closing price of 11.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that REITs are down bad this year. REIT stocks across nearly all sectors are down by double digits since January.

MAC’s Market Performance

MAC’s stock has risen by 4.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.56% and a quarterly drop of -11.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.51% for Macerich Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.58% for MAC’s stock, with a 0.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for MAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MAC Trading at -1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAC rose by +4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.98. In addition, Macerich Co. saw 0.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAC starting from Zecchini Christopher J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $12.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Zecchini Christopher J now owns 7,458 shares of Macerich Co., valued at $25,302 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.65 for the present operating margin

+20.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macerich Co. stands at -7.80. The total capital return value is set at 1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Macerich Co. (MAC), the company’s capital structure generated 164.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.12. Total debt to assets is 57.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Macerich Co. (MAC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.