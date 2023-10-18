Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 7.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LYT on October 18, 2023 was 600.82K shares.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (NASDAQ: LYT) has dropped by -5.79 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2022-07-11 that Somehow, Lytus Technologies became 2022’s hottest IPO – though it’s quickly crashed back to Earth. The story here, revolving around three businesses in the U.S. and India, is complex, and even confusing.

LYT’s Market Performance

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has seen a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -28.69% decline in the past month and a -63.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.55% for LYT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.61% for LYT’s stock, with a -68.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LYT Trading at -38.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.43%, as shares sank -27.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1863. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd saw -68.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd stands at -12.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV Ltd (LYT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.