Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, LOW stock has gone down by -2.27%, with a monthly decline of -8.99% and a quarterly plunge of -14.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.33% for LOW’s stock, with a -6.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LOW is 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for LOW is $245.22, which is $51.35 above the current price. The public float for LOW is 576.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LOW on October 18, 2023 was 2.48M shares.

LOW) stock’s latest price update

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 198.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that The latest trading day saw Lowe’s (LOW) settling at $198.25, representing a +1.28% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for LOW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $250 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LOW Trading at -8.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW fell by -2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.01. In addition, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. saw -0.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from Dupre Janice, who sale 5,380 shares at the price of $231.28 back on Aug 31. After this action, Dupre Janice now owns 24,216 shares of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., valued at $1,244,292 using the latest closing price.

McFarland Joseph Michael, the EVP, Stores of Lowe’s Cos., Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $222.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that McFarland Joseph Michael is holding 46,594 shares at $1,001,385 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.04 for the present operating margin

+31.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stands at +6.61. The total capital return value is set at 52.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. (LOW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.