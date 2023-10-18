Loop Media Inc (LPTV) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has gone up by 1.95% for the week, with a -22.41% drop in the past month and a -82.32% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.50% for LPTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.51% for LPTV’s stock, with a -87.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for LPTV is 25.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.46% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LPTV on October 18, 2023 was 188.05K shares.

LPTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Loop Media Inc (AMEX: LPTV) has jumped by 10.71 compared to previous close of 0.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-29 that In arguably most cases involving expert financial advice, you will encounter guidance toward established enterprises, not up-and-coming stocks to buy. While the latter category certainly dials up the heat in terms of overall sexiness, some folks just can’t handle adventurous portfolios.

Analysts’ Opinion of LPTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LPTV stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for LPTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LPTV in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on June 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LPTV Trading at -51.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -37.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPTV rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4820. In addition, Loop Media Inc saw -93.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LPTV

Equity return is now at value -2480.27, with -195.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Loop Media Inc (LPTV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.