Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAAC is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) is $13.65, which is $6.24 above the current market price. The public float for LAAC is 114.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 30.95% of that float. On October 18, 2023, LAAC’s average trading volume was 4.35M shares.

LAAC) stock’s latest price update

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE: LAAC)’s stock price has dropped by -2.92 in relation to previous closing price of 6.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LAAC’s Market Performance

LAAC’s stock has fallen by -4.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.66% and a quarterly drop of -18.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.62% for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.99% for LAAC’s stock, with a -17.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LAAC Trading at -5.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAAC fell by -5.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp saw -11.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LAAC

Equity return is now at value -1.11, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (LAAC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.