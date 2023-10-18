Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE: LNC)’s stock price has plunge by 2.66relation to previous closing price of 24.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.70% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Lincoln National (LNC) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) is $25.55, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for LNC is 167.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LNC on October 18, 2023 was 2.84M shares.

LNC’s Market Performance

LNC’s stock has seen a 3.70% increase for the week, with a -5.08% drop in the past month and a -9.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for Lincoln National Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.18% for LNC stock, with a simple moving average of -4.64% for the last 200 days.

LNC Trading at -1.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares sank -7.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.04. In addition, Lincoln National Corp. saw -19.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from KELLY GARY C, who purchase 7,838 shares at the price of $25.52 back on May 11. After this action, KELLY GARY C now owns 15,007 shares of Lincoln National Corp., valued at $200,025 using the latest closing price.

Kennedy John Christopher, the EVP, President LFD of Lincoln National Corp., sale 1,500 shares at $30.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Kennedy John Christopher is holding 20,336 shares at $46,185 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corp. stands at -11.90. The total capital return value is set at -14.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -39.17, with -0.91 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corp. (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.70. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.