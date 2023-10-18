Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) has increased by 3.62 when compared to last closing price of 68.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-14 that Apple is making seismic moves in the media space by going after the broadcast rights to popular sports. Formula 1 racing is rumored to be the tech giant’s latest target, and its offer could be enormous.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) is above average at 40.85x. The 36-month beta value for FWONK is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FWONK is $80.96, which is $10.06 above than the current price. The public float for FWONK is 202.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume of FWONK on October 18, 2023 was 848.96K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

The stock of Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has seen a 3.34% increase in the past week, with a 3.93% rise in the past month, and a -0.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for FWONK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.42% for FWONK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.87% for the last 200 days.

FWONK Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +5.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +3.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.18. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw 22.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of Liberty Media Corp., sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corp. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 4.31 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.