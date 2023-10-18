Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY)’s stock price has increased by 3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 2.81. However, the company has seen a -11.04% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-10 that The labor dispute between the Big Three incumbent automakers and their workers continues to intensify. Meanwhile, bond yields have come down very recently, a dynamic that helps the EV segment.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.35.

The public float for LICY is 121.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.42% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of LICY was 1.51M shares.

LICY’s Market Performance

LICY stock saw a decrease of -11.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.33% and a quarterly a decrease of -50.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.65% for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.05% for LICY’s stock, with a -42.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

LICY Trading at -30.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LICY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.06%, as shares sank -29.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LICY fell by -11.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp saw -39.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LICY

Equity return is now at value -29.32, with -17.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (LICY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.