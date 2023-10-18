LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.83 compared to its previous closing price of 4.53. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LanzaTech Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), the leading Carbon Capture and Transformation (“CCT”) company, today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:30 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) is $8.00, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for LNZA is 139.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNZA on October 18, 2023 was 455.55K shares.

LNZA’s Market Performance

The stock of LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has seen a 8.59% increase in the past week, with a -40.02% drop in the past month, and a -20.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.90% for LNZA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.65% for LNZA’s stock, with a -13.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at -19.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares sank -41.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.79. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc saw -50.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

The total capital return value is set at -4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -52.05, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.