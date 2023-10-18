Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KD is 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KD is $19.50, which is $1.32 above the current price. The public float for KD is 225.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KD on October 18, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

KD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD) has decreased by -0.26 when compared to last closing price of 15.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that Invest in stocks like Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX), ImmunoGen (IMGN), Inari Medical (NARI) and Kyndryl Holdings (KD) for superb earnings acceleration.

KD’s Market Performance

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has experienced a -0.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.96% drop in the past month, and a 17.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for KD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.73% for KD’s stock, with a 8.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at -2.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -3.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.29. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 38.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KD starting from Keinan Elly, who purchase 23,800 shares at the price of $9.19 back on Nov 09. After this action, Keinan Elly now owns 651,309 shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, valued at $218,812 using the latest closing price.

Schroeter Martin J, the Chief Executive Officer of Kyndryl Holdings Inc, purchase 109,000 shares at $9.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Schroeter Martin J is holding 1,191,833 shares at $1,055,153 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.27 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -75.39, with -10.86 for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 310.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.66. Total debt to assets is 37.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.