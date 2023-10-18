Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYMR) has plunged by -5.21 when compared to previous closing price of 12.67, but the company has seen a -13.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) by analysts is $56.53, which is $44.52 above the current market price. The public float for KYMR is 48.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.16% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of KYMR was 434.14K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR’s stock has seen a -13.66% decrease for the week, with a -37.09% drop in the past month and a -45.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.80% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.59% for KYMR’s stock, with a -54.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $50 based on the research report published on June 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KYMR Trading at -32.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -35.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.60. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc saw -51.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Jacobs Bruce N., who sale 1,370 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Mar 02. After this action, Jacobs Bruce N. now owns 104,568 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, valued at $42,465 using the latest closing price.

Gollob Jared, the Chief Medical Officer of Kymera Therapeutics Inc, sale 1,298 shares at $31.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Gollob Jared is holding 74,709 shares at $40,233 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-344.37 for the present operating margin

+93.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc stands at -330.60. The total capital return value is set at -32.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.67. Equity return is now at value -37.82, with -28.51 for asset returns.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.42. Total debt to assets is 2.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.