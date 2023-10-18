Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.42 in comparison to its previous close of 10.62, however, the company has experienced a 5.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-11 that While enterprises with diminutive market capitalizations tend to be high-risk, high-reward ventures, you can shift the odds in your favor with small-cap stocks with buy ratings. Thanks to the nod from Wall Street experts, you can feel a little bit more comfortable with the speculative step that you’re taking.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) is $18.20, which is $6.63 above the current market price. The public float for IE is 51.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IE on October 18, 2023 was 440.97K shares.

IE’s Market Performance

The stock of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) has seen a 5.54% increase in the past week, with a -13.80% drop in the past month, and a -25.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.08% for IE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.11% for IE’s stock, with a -13.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IE Trading at -16.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -13.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE rose by +5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.66. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc saw -4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Barone Catherine Anne, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $14.41 back on Jun 15. After this action, Barone Catherine Anne now owns 0 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, valued at $180,088 using the latest closing price.

Barone Catherine Anne, the Senior Vice President, Finance of Ivanhoe Electric Inc, sale 5,800 shares at $13.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Barone Catherine Anne is holding 4,936 shares at $80,783 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1565.94 for the present operating margin

-1249.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc stands at -1775.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.84. Equity return is now at value -69.50, with -47.43 for asset returns.

Based on Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 255.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.