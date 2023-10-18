Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.14relation to previous closing price of 111.92. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that A compelling portfolio, expansive risk-management services, strategic buyouts, solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment poise Intercontinental (ICE) for growth.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ICE is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ICE is $133.45, which is $22.35 above the current market price. The public float for ICE is 565.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.53% of that float. The average trading volume for ICE on October 18, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

ICE’s Market Performance

The stock of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -3.56% drop in the past month, and a -3.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for ICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.97% for ICE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ICE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $125 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICE Trading at -1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICE remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.50. In addition, Intercontinental Exchange Inc saw 8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ICE starting from Sprecher Jeffrey C, who sale 88,683 shares at the price of $112.82 back on Sep 21. After this action, Sprecher Jeffrey C now owns 1,169,965 shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, valued at $10,004,908 using the latest closing price.

Sprecher Jeffrey C, the Chief Executive Officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc, sale 30,000 shares at $112.79 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Sprecher Jeffrey C is holding 2,881,705 shares at $3,383,842 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.10 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercontinental Exchange Inc stands at +15.76. The total capital return value is set at 9.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value 7.24, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.82. Total debt to assets is 9.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.