Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has increased by 0.61 when compared to last closing price of 85.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 17, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Nancy Stuebe – Director, IR Paul Brody – CFO Thomas Peterffy – Chairman Milan Galik – CEO Conference Call Participants Craig Siegenthaler – Bank of America Benjamin Budish – Barclays Patrick Moley – Piper Sandler Brennan Hawken – UBS Daniel Fannon – Jefferies Chris Allen – Citi James Yaro – Goldman Sachs Kyle Voigt – KBW Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Interactive Brokers Group Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBKR is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IBKR is $109.50, which is $20.41 above the current price. The public float for IBKR is 102.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on October 18, 2023 was 956.65K shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

IBKR’s stock has seen a -2.13% decrease for the week, with a -4.61% drop in the past month and a 5.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for Interactive Brokers Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.24% for IBKR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $113 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBKR Trading at -4.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -3.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.38. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 19.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Frank Thomas AJ, who sale 13,188 shares at the price of $85.22 back on Oct 13. After this action, Frank Thomas AJ now owns 654,500 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $1,123,881 using the latest closing price.

Brody Paul Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 13,148 shares at $85.19 during a trade that took place back on Oct 13, which means that Brody Paul Jonathan is holding 176,166 shares at $1,120,019 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 17.88, with 0.43 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -8.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.