Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.09relation to previous closing price of 64.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Ingersoll (IR) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for IR is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IR is $75.98, which is $8.34 above the current market price. The public float for IR is 403.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for IR on October 18, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

IR’s Market Performance

IR stock saw a decrease of 1.50% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.10% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for IR stock, with a simple moving average of 7.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $71 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IR Trading at -1.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.18. In addition, Ingersoll-Rand Inc saw 25.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Kini Vikram, who sale 169,153 shares at the price of $69.43 back on Sep 06. After this action, Kini Vikram now owns 47,917 shares of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, valued at $11,744,896 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll-Rand Inc, sale 27,169 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 73,877 shares at $1,765,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.87 for the present operating margin

+33.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ingersoll-Rand Inc stands at +9.96. The total capital return value is set at 7.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.80. Total debt to assets is 19.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.