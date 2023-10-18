IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, IGC stock has gone down by -1.20%, with a monthly decline of -15.88% and a quarterly plunge of -2.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.42% for IGC Pharma Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.70% for IGC’s stock, with a -6.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) is $3.05, The public float for IGC is 41.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IGC on October 18, 2023 was 189.76K shares.

IGC) stock’s latest price update

IGC Pharma Inc (AMEX: IGC)’s stock price has increased by 3.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.32. However, the company has seen a -1.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-04-18 that POTOMAC, MD / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 4:30 PM (Local Time -PDT). Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer, and Claudia Grimaldi, Principal Financial Officer, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

IGC Trading at -7.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGC rose by +0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3434. In addition, IGC Pharma Inc saw 3.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1270.14 for the present operating margin

-17.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGC Pharma Inc stands at -1263.01. The total capital return value is set at -58.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.06. Equity return is now at value -61.27, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on IGC Pharma Inc (IGC), the company’s capital structure generated 3.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.14. Total debt to assets is 2.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, IGC Pharma Inc (IGC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.