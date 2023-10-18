iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ICCT is 0.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) is $14.92, which is $12.55 above the current market price. The public float for ICCT is 6.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On October 18, 2023, ICCT’s average trading volume was 3.38M shares.

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ: ICCT)’s stock price has gone rise by 12.32 in comparison to its previous close of 2.11, however, the company has experienced a -21.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-06 that iCore sells HIPAA-compliant systems for healthcare companies. The stock began trading on the NASDAQ late last month.

ICCT’s Market Performance

iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has experienced a -21.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -47.68% drop in the past month, and a -77.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.53% for ICCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.01% for ICCT’s stock, with a -74.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ICCT Trading at -61.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.18%, as shares sank -38.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1,234.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICCT fell by -21.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,542.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.31. In addition, iCoreConnect Inc. saw -76.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICCT

Equity return is now at value -6642.22, with -109.17 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of iCoreConnect Inc. (ICCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.