ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ICL is 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ICL is $6.70, which is $2.01 above the current price. The public float for ICL is 720.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICL on October 18, 2023 was 977.05K shares.

ICL) stock’s latest price update

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE: ICL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.19relation to previous closing price of 5.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Strong demand in major markets for crop nutrients, backed by the strength in global agriculture markets, should enable the Zacks Fertilizers industry to thrive. CF, ICL and IPI should benefit from favorable industry fundamentals.

ICL’s Market Performance

ICL’s stock has fallen by -3.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.38% and a quarterly drop of -19.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for ICL Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.14% for ICL stock, with a simple moving average of -17.94% for the last 200 days.

ICL Trading at -9.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICL fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.48. In addition, ICL Group Ltd. saw -27.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.81 for the present operating margin

+49.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICL Group Ltd. stands at +21.56. The total capital return value is set at 43.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.54. Equity return is now at value 26.00, with 12.05 for asset returns.

Based on ICL Group Ltd. (ICL), the company’s capital structure generated 51.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.07. Total debt to assets is 24.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICL Group Ltd. (ICL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.