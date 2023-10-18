i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IAUX is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IAUX is $3.95, The public float for IAUX is 203.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IAUX on October 18, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

IAUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) has plunged by -0.89 when compared to previous closing price of 1.68, but the company has seen a 4.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that i-80 Gold Corporation (NYSE:IAUX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Matthew Gollat – Executive Vice-President Ryan Snow – CFO Matthew Gili – President & COO Conference Call Participants Justin Chen – SCP Resource Finance Operator Good morning. My name is [Zanis], and I will be the conference operator today.

IAUX’s Market Performance

IAUX’s stock has risen by 4.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.50% and a quarterly drop of -19.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.05% for i-80 Gold Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.65% for IAUX’s stock, with a -25.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IAUX Trading at -6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAUX rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5712. In addition, i-80 Gold Corp saw -40.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IAUX

The total capital return value is set at -10.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.92.

Based on i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.24. Total debt to assets is 6.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 50.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.