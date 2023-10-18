Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) Stock Experiences -0.83% Monthly Change

The stock of Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) has seen a -1.65% decrease in the past week, with a -0.83% drop in the past month, and a -30.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for HYZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.24% for HYZN’s stock, with a -0.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) is $1.00, The public float for HYZN is 90.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HYZN on October 18, 2023 was 988.16K shares.

HYZN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) has dropped by -9.16 compared to previous close of 1.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Green Stock News reported 2023-08-30 that Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN), a global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles, has successfully completed Hyzon’s first commercial trip using a liquid hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (LH2 FCEV). The journey, starting in Temple, TX and delivering to eight customers near Dallas, covered over 540 miles in 16 hours, even in temperatures over 100°F.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for HYZN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HYZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $3 based on the research report published on August 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HYZN Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.01%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYZN fell by -1.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2045. In addition, Hyzon Motors Inc saw -23.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYZN starting from HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES, who sale 3,769,592 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Dec 27. After this action, HORIZON FUEL CELL TECHNOLOGIES now owns 151,869,414 shares of Hyzon Motors Inc, valued at $6,446,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4637.65 for the present operating margin

-625.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hyzon Motors Inc stands at -863.82. The total capital return value is set at -49.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.21. Equity return is now at value -50.23, with -41.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03. Total debt to assets is 2.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 94.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.