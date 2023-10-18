Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Hubbell Inc. (NYSE: HUBB)’s stock price has decreased by -1.44 compared to its previous closing price of 304.03. However, the company has seen a -2.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Hubbell (HUBB) closed at $299.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day.

Hubbell Inc. (NYSE: HUBB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUBB is 0.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HUBB is $332.33, which is $31.64 above the current price. The public float for HUBB is 53.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBB on October 18, 2023 was 448.94K shares.

HUBB’s Market Performance

HUBB stock saw a decrease of -2.64% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.41% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.79% for Hubbell Inc. (HUBB). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.87% for HUBB stock, with a simple moving average of 7.22% for the last 200 days.

HUBB Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -4.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBB fell by -2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $307.76. In addition, Hubbell Inc. saw 27.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBB starting from FLYNN ALYSSA R, who sale 0 shares at the price of $306.38 back on Aug 03. After this action, FLYNN ALYSSA R now owns 3,471 shares of Hubbell Inc., valued at $99 using the latest closing price.

Sperry William R, the Executive VP and CFO of Hubbell Inc., sale 4,040 shares at $313.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Sperry William R is holding 52,773 shares at $1,267,429 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.52 for the present operating margin

+29.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hubbell Inc. stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 27.07, with 12.14 for asset returns.

Based on Hubbell Inc. (HUBB), the company’s capital structure generated 65.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.76. Total debt to assets is 28.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.86.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.