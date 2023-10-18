Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) has surged by 1.43 when compared to previous closing price of 44.60, but the company has seen a -2.63% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Howmet (HWM) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) is above average at 35.69x. The 36-month beta value for HWM is also noteworthy at 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HWM is $55.66, which is $10.68 above than the current price. The public float for HWM is 407.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume of HWM on October 18, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

HWM’s Market Performance

HWM stock saw a decrease of -2.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.93% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for HWM stock, with a simple moving average of 1.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HWM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HWM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HWM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $51 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HWM Trading at -4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWM fell by -2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.83. In addition, Howmet Aerospace Inc saw 14.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWM starting from Marchuk Neil Edward, who sale 80,000 shares at the price of $50.06 back on Aug 09. After this action, Marchuk Neil Edward now owns 261,291 shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc, valued at $4,004,464 using the latest closing price.

Marchuk Neil Edward, the EVP, HR of Howmet Aerospace Inc, sale 57,000 shares at $43.61 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Marchuk Neil Edward is holding 286,751 shares at $2,485,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.26 for the present operating margin

+23.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Howmet Aerospace Inc stands at +8.28. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 14.79, with 5.25 for asset returns.

Based on Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), the company’s capital structure generated 118.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.29. Total debt to assets is 41.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In summary, Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.