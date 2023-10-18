Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) has increased by 1.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-06 that Investing in biotech stocks is not for the meek. Losses can be very large and occur very quickly.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) is $4.82, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for HOOK is 74.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HOOK on October 18, 2023 was 381.26K shares.

HOOK’s Market Performance

The stock of Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has seen a -3.96% decrease in the past week, with a -13.40% drop in the past month, and a -39.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.34% for HOOK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.03% for HOOK stock, with a simple moving average of -40.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOOK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for HOOK by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HOOK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $0.50 based on the research report published on December 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HOOK Trading at -17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -13.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOOK fell by -4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5755. In addition, Hookipa Pharma Inc saw -34.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOOK starting from Kandera Reinhard, who purchase 7,000 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Aug 21. After this action, Kandera Reinhard now owns 43,092 shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc, valued at $5,075 using the latest closing price.

Kandera Reinhard, the Chief Financial Officer of Hookipa Pharma Inc, purchase 8,000 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kandera Reinhard is holding 36,092 shares at $5,712 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-513.40 for the present operating margin

+74.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hookipa Pharma Inc stands at -455.58. The total capital return value is set at -69.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.44. Equity return is now at value -55.91, with -37.59 for asset returns.

Based on Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hookipa Pharma Inc (HOOK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.