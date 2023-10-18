Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HLT is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HLT is $165.16, which is $9.7 above the current price. The public float for HLT is 256.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HLT on October 18, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE: HLT) has increased by 0.67 when compared to last closing price of 153.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Hilton (HLT) unveils digital programs focusing on simple booking, travel management tools, loyalty recognition and rewards.

HLT’s Market Performance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has experienced a 1.15% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a 3.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for HLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.88% for HLT’s stock, with a 6.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLT Trading at 2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +1.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.63. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc saw 22.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Campbell Kristin Ann, who sale 8,286 shares at the price of $154.03 back on Sep 11. After this action, Campbell Kristin Ann now owns 230,097 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, valued at $1,276,268 using the latest closing price.

Fuentes Laura, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, sale 12,513 shares at $141.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Fuentes Laura is holding 5,270 shares at $1,769,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stands at +14.31. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.