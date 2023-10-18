Hershey Company (HSY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HSY is 0.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HSY is $243.19, which is $72.52 above the current price. The public float for HSY is 149.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HSY on October 18, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

The stock price of Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has jumped by 0.72 compared to previous close of 190.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that It may be time to eat, drink and buy the dip in food and beverage stocks. Shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO ), Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP ) and several other sugary drink and snack companies have been pummeled lately due to concerns that the rising popularity of injectable weight loss drugs like Novo Nordisk’s (NYSE: NVO ) Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY ) Mounjaro is leading to a reduced appetite for guilty culinary pleasures.

HSY’s Market Performance

HSY’s stock has risen by 0.19% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.10% and a quarterly drop of -21.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Hershey Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.24% for HSY’s stock, with a -19.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HSY stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HSY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HSY in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $240 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HSY Trading at -8.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -8.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSY rose by +0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $197.66. In addition, Hershey Company saw -17.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HSY starting from Arway Pamela M, who sale 182 shares at the price of $194.56 back on Oct 09. After this action, Arway Pamela M now owns 15,562 shares of Hershey Company, valued at $35,410 using the latest closing price.

Voskuil Steven E, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Hershey Company, sale 1,500 shares at $207.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 25, which means that Voskuil Steven E is holding 35,816 shares at $310,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.36 for the present operating margin

+42.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hershey Company stands at +15.79. The total capital return value is set at 26.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.34. Equity return is now at value 54.35, with 16.19 for asset returns.

Based on Hershey Company (HSY), the company’s capital structure generated 155.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.80. Total debt to assets is 46.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hershey Company (HSY) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.