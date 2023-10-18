Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) has increased by 0.37 when compared to last closing price of 10.80. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.65% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Strength in Robotics and Shallow Water Abandonment segments are likely to have buoyed Helix Energy Solutions’ (HLX) Q3 bottom line. However, a higher cost structure might have played spoilsport.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) by analysts is $14.17, which is $2.49 above the current market price. The public float for HLX is 141.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.08% of that float. On October 18, 2023, the average trading volume of HLX was 2.03M shares.

HLX’s Market Performance

HLX stock saw a decrease of 2.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.55% and a quarterly a decrease of 29.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for HLX’s stock, with a 30.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for HLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $10 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HLX Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLX rose by +2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.82. In addition, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc saw 46.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLX starting from Glassman Diana, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Sep 28. After this action, Glassman Diana now owns 27,990 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, valued at $77,588 using the latest closing price.

Sparks Scott Andrew, the EVP and COO of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $9.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that Sparks Scott Andrew is holding 163,948 shares at $95,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.99 for the present operating margin

+5.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc stands at -10.05. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.55. Equity return is now at value -0.92, with -0.61 for asset returns.

Based on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX), the company’s capital structure generated 30.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.64. Total debt to assets is 19.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.