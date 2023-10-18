HashiCorp Inc (HCP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HCP is 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HCP is $31.75, which is $10.65 above the current price. The public float for HCP is 96.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HCP on October 18, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HCP) stock’s latest price update

HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.86 in relation to its previous close of 21.98. However, the company has experienced a -1.91% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-17 that HashiCorp was created to provide automation tools for organizations adopting multiple clouds. HashiCorp offers a unique product portfolio that covers every layer of the modern app stack, with Terraform and Vault being its core products. It has a differentiating sales strategy based on a freemium model, starting with an open-source usage before moving to commercialization.

HCP’s Market Performance

HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has experienced a -1.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.56% drop in the past month, and a -25.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for HCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for HCP stock, with a simple moving average of -23.26% for the last 200 days.

HCP Trading at -15.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -11.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCP fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.52. In addition, HashiCorp Inc saw -20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCP starting from Holmes Marc, who sale 13,916 shares at the price of $22.24 back on Oct 10. After this action, Holmes Marc now owns 6,158 shares of HashiCorp Inc, valued at $309,449 using the latest closing price.

Dadgar Armon, the Chief Technology Officer of HashiCorp Inc, sale 38,000 shares at $22.86 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Dadgar Armon is holding 1,672,000 shares at $868,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.47 for the present operating margin

+80.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for HashiCorp Inc stands at -57.64. The total capital return value is set at -23.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.81. Equity return is now at value -19.95, with -15.26 for asset returns.

Based on HashiCorp Inc (HCP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.27. Total debt to assets is 0.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HashiCorp Inc (HCP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.