Globus Medical Inc (GMED) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED) is 27.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GMED is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Globus Medical Inc (GMED) is $66.55, which is $11.22 above the current market price. The public float for GMED is 116.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% of that float. On October 18, 2023, GMED’s average trading volume was 1.83M shares.

GMED) stock’s latest price update

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE: GMED)’s stock price has plunge by 1.70relation to previous closing price of 54.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.00% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-05 that Investors looking for stocks in the Medical – Instruments sector might want to consider either Globus Medical (GMED) or Abcam PLC Sponsored ADR (ABCM). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

GMED’s Market Performance

Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has experienced a 4.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.86% rise in the past month, and a -10.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for GMED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.69% for GMED stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMED stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GMED by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMED in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GMED Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMED rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.78. In addition, Globus Medical Inc saw -25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GMED starting from Lemaitre Dan, who sale 43,450 shares at the price of $56.98 back on May 15. After this action, Lemaitre Dan now owns 10,800 shares of Globus Medical Inc, valued at $2,475,977 using the latest closing price.

Pfeil Keith W, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Globus Medical Inc, sale 29,167 shares at $77.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Pfeil Keith W is holding 0 shares at $2,262,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GMED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.11 for the present operating margin

+72.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Globus Medical Inc stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.59. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 9.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Globus Medical Inc (GMED) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.