Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO)'s stock price has gone decline by -2.62 in comparison to its previous close of 8.79, however, the company has experienced a -1.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GEO will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 before the market opens. GEO has scheduled a conference call and simultaneous webcast for 11:00 AM (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Geo Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GEO is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GEO is $14.13, which is $5.56 above the current price. The public float for GEO is 119.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GEO on October 18, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

GEO’s Market Performance

GEO stock saw an increase of -1.72% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.15% and a quarterly increase of 19.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.19% for Geo Group, Inc. (GEO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.66% for GEO’s stock, with a 2.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GEO Trading at 12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares surge +15.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, Geo Group, Inc. saw -21.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL, who sale 4,800 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 12. After this action, KERNAN SCOTT MICHAEL now owns 17,896 shares of Geo Group, Inc., valued at $36,013 using the latest closing price.

Black James H., the SVP & Pres, Secure Services of Geo Group, Inc., sale 12,837 shares at $8.36 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Black James H. is holding 0 shares at $107,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Equity return is now at value 9.89, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.